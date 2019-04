“Rakow Reads: The Glass Universe” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 10 at the Corning Museum of Glass, 1 Museum Way.

A discussion of “The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” with Dava Sobel will be held. Sobel tells the true story of the women who worked at the Harvard Observatory and the impact of their contributions on the field of astronomy. Space is limited.

To RSVP, email rakow@cmog.org.