Penn Yan Middle School students are getting to eat their meals prepared in a new kitchen. They enjoy those meals in a newly renovated cafeteria, after having spent most of this school year eating their breakfast and lunch in classrooms near the gymnasium.

The new cafeteria opened last week just a few days after the Penn Yan School Board of Education held a meeting there so board members and the public could tour the kitchen first.

The improvements are part of a $15.2 million plan approved by voters in 2016. The Middle School portion of the project, planned to cost $4.6 million also includes improvements to the locker rooms, technology room, various classrooms, and the addition of office space.

The overall capital plan also includes the construction of a new transportation garage currently underway along with a new maintenance building and parking area at a total cost of $8.3 million.

Work in the Elementary School includes relocating the district offices to the elementary school building’s north wing, and other structural repairs. At the Academy, the turf field will be replaced and the track will be resurfaced at a cost of $1.8 million.