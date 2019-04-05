ALBANY — Two candidates officially entered the ring in the 57th state Senate district on Thursday.

Republican Curt Crandall, the Allegany County Board of Legislators Chairman, and Democratic newcomer Austin Morgan filed their petitions Thursday. They join Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello, who is hoping to secure the Republican, Conservative and Independence Party nods.

The Curt Crandall for Senate campaign announced Thursday that petitions have been filed with the State Board of Elections in Albany for the Republican line in the June 25 primary to fill the seat recently vacated by Senator Catharine Young.

“I am seeking the Republican nomination only,” said Crandall. “My wife Cathy and I have been lifelong Republicans and very active in the party. I will serve the people of the 57th District with traditional, conservative, Republican values.”

The 57th District represents Allegany, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Livingston County.

With an overwhelming number of petitions filed, well beyond the required amount, Crandall wants to thank the efforts and participation of those passing and signing his petitions.

“Republican Committee members and others from across the 57th Senate District came forward on very short notice and helped obtain the required signatures by a wide margin. These people are the grassroots core of the Republican Party, and I want to thank them for their efforts. This is tangible evidence of strong support of the backbone of the Republican base in the 57th District,” said Crandall.

Morgan, the Democratic candidate, also filed petitions Thursday with the NYS Board of Elections. Like Crandall and Borrello, Morgan stated he submitted well over the required threshold for petitions.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the many folks who came forward to not only get us on the ballot, but to stand up and begin fighting for the future of this district,” Morgan said. “Sen. Young made history in the State Senate, and our campaign plans to make history again — our region of NY should be proud of its past, and excited for the future we can build together.

“Folks around the district and beyond are excited by our campaign,” added Morgan. “In grocery stores and churches, on front porches and Facebook, people are talking positively about politics again.” Morgan is focused on running a grassroots campaign that puts people over politics, and shows the power of everyday folks demanding that government work for them.

“Be it term limits, lower taxes, jobs, or road repair, a better future is within our reach. I look forward to meeting with and listening to as many folks as possible during this campaign— we only grow great when We the People are truly heard.” Morgan believes that now is the chance for WNY and the Southern Tier to send an independent, Working Families Democrat to Albany — to be an influential and transformative voice in the too-downstate-centric majority."

Morgan, a first-generation candidate for graduation this spring from Cornell University with a degree in human development, was born and raised in Freedom, NY (Cattaraugus County). He worked as a legislative analyst in the State Senate in 2018, has worked as a substitute teacher, and as Co-President of a student-run company on the Cornell campus.

Morgan said he comes from a family that lives paycheck-to-paycheck, and proudly believes in the dignity of the working-class.