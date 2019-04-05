AVOCA — The New York State Department of Transportation Thursday announced that beginning the week of April 8, rehabilitation work will begin on the I-390 northbound bridge over County Route 7, north of Exit 1 in the town of Avoca.

Work to replace the existing concrete deck will progress in stages, with traffic being reduced to a single lane. Work is anticipated to be completed in September 2019.

Motorists may experience minor travel delays. It is imperative that motorists remember this season to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org