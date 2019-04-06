BELMONT — A Cuba man accused of robbery and kidnapping at knife-point in Alfred plead to first degree robbery, a B-felony, in Allegany County Court this week.

Steven Cox, 37, had been charged with first degree burglary, two counts of second degree kidnapping, and first degree robbery after a Nov. 14, 2018 incident in the Town of Alfred.

Authorities said Cox entered Alfred’s Economy Inn to commit robbery. He then threatened two victims while he brandished a 13-inch knife while his face was covered to conceal his identity. He stole checks and money, then made the victims get in their car and drive him to Andover. While in Andover, one of the victims told the defendant that her car needed gas and she stopped at a gas station. The victims were able to escape and call the police while Cox took the car and fled.

Police tracked the car through one of the victim’s cell phones left in the vehicle. Cox later struck a Westfield Borough Police car in the Westfield, Pa. area.

A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy soon found the vehicle abandoned. Pennsylvania State Police, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police Troops A and E and Alfred Village Police then pursued the perpetrator on foot.

Pennsylvania State Police and Steuben County K-9′s were able to track the man to a nearby barn, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 5 at 1 p.m.