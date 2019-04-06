April 7

Roast Beef Dinner

A roast beef dinner will be held from noon to 2 p.m. April 7 at the Dresden Masonic Lodge, 53 Milo Street, Dresden. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable, desserts, and beverages. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, under 5 free. Take-outs are available.

Springtime Swingtime

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor a concert by the Southern Tier All-Star Jazz Band from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at the Penn Yan Moose Club at 301 East Elm St. in Penn Yan. This fun event will include tunes from the Big Band era for your listening and dancing pleasure as well as gift basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing. Light refreshments, coffee and tea are included in the ticket price and a cash bar will be available for other beverages. Tickets are $12 each and proceeds from the event will benefit the SSMH Auxiliary in support of the installation of 3D Mammography equipment at the hospital. For more information call Sylvia Eisenhart at 315-536-7294 or Marilyn Smith at 315-729-0733.