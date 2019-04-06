CORNING - The Corning-San Giovanni Sister City Committee will host its spring pasta buffet fundraiser from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Corning VFW Post 524, 281 Baker St.

The buffet will feature a variety of pasta dishes, meatballs, sausage, stuffed shells, penne, linguini, salad, bread, drinks and dessert, said Joe Tobia, Corning-San Giovanni Sister City Committee chairman. Takeouts are also available.

The cost of the event is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 and under.

“The pasta buffet is our fundraiser to help pay for the cost of when the students and teachers from San Giovanni Valdarno arrive here in the fall,” Tobia said. “The funds raised at the event help cover some of the expenses to make sure they have a great time, much like they do for us when our students travel to Italy in February.”

Diners will be able to meet some of the Corning students who hope to visit San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy, next February, said Rhonda Darling, a Sister City board member. The students will also host Italian students who visited Corning this fall.

“The San Giovanni students and teachers usually visit Corning in late September or early October,” Tobia said. “The kids from Italy and the local students always have a great time learning about each other during the trips.”

Tobia said San Giovanni is also an area with a long history of glassmaking and winemaking.

Tickets, which help fund the Italian Student Exchange program, can be purchased at Brown’s Cigar Store, Gerould’s Pharmacy, Marich Music, Market Street Apothecary, Market Street Barber Shop or at the door.

All proceeds benefit the Corning San Giovanni Valdarno Sister City Committee.