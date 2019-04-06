BELMONT — An Alfred Station man was indicted this week in Allegany County Court, reported the office of District Attorney Keith Slep.

Christopher Foster, 45, was arraigned and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, trespass, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, speeding, four counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in the Village of Alfred on July 6, 2018. Authorities allege Foster recklessly engaged in conduct “which created a grave risk of death to the victim when he recklessly accelerated and drove his Honda SUV at her, narrowly missing her and causing his car to go over a curb and hit a nearby tree.”

Authorities stated Foster had been previously banned from the Alfred University campus. There was a heavy police presence in Alfred during preparations for Trooper Nick Clark’s funeral, and police heard the car accident and immediately responded, at which time they commanded Foster to stop and exit the vehicle.

Foster attempted to flee the officers by leaving the Ford Street parking lot and driving at least 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, which was posted at 30 miles per hour. Foster allegedly continued to evade police by blowing through stop signs in four different intersections and attempting to run officers off the road by jerking his car toward their vehicle. Police allege Foster was operating the motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol during the incident.

The case has been adjourned to late May.