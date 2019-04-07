CANASERAGA — Canaseraga Central board members Thursday approved a proposed 2019-20 school budget of $7,427,346 to present to district voters Tuesday, May 21.

Superintendent Chad Groff said the budget projection includes anticipated revenues of $5,380,422. The projected tax levy for the 2019-20 school year is $2,046,924 and meets the calculated tax cap of 1.737 percent, the superintendent said.

The proposed budget of $7.4 million is an increase of 2.2 percent more than the current plan, he said.

In another matter, Canaseraga student Alec Hurlbut was named March student of the month at Wildwood where he is studying heavy equipment.

Board members also accepted the resignation for retirement of Robert Ellerstein. The board approved Ellerstein as a substitute bus driver, effective June 30, his retirement date.