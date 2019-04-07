WELLSVILLE — Poet Chris Clow will be holding a poetry forum in the Monday Club Room of the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m.

Chris Clow is a graduate of Stony Brook University and he has been writing poetry and short stories since 1981. His poetry has been published by North Atlantic Review, Moons Road, Between the Worlds, The Outsiders, and World of Poetry. Clow has several writing projects which he is in the process of completing, including a collection of his poetry titled Song of Shadows. This compilation is a book in three parts. Part one, Canticle of the Rose, expresses the symbiotic relationship between nature, music, and the heart. The second part, Blood and Gears, shows the cathartic process of delving into family history and explores repetitive cycles. The third part, The God Project, is a journey that expresses the soul’s paradoxical evolution toward peace through birth and madness.

During 1998 and 1999, Clow was the Poetry Slam Coordinator (a volunteer position) with Allegany Quest, a non-profit experiential learning center in Allegany County. As such, he organized and promoted poetry competitions in five counties across the Southern Tier of New York State.

Chris consistently promotes poetry in Allegany County. Aside from his time with Allegany Quest, Clow also organized poetry readings at the Canaseraga Coffee House as well as at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center. Until 2016, Clow had emceed bi-monthly poetry readings at the Black-Eyed Susan Acoustic Café in Angelica. In April of 2008 and again in April of 2010, Clow won the Allegany Arts Association sponsored poetry slam. Outside of Allegany County, Clow was honored as the featured poet at St. John Fisher College by Rochester Poets in May 2014, The Screening Room in Buffalo for March 2001, and also for Poets’ Theatre in Hornell for October 1998.

Participants are encouraged to bring their poems for reading, writing, and sharing. Sign-ups can be done by phone (585-593-3410), email (Wellsville@stls.org), or stopping into the libraries main desk. This forum is free and open to everyone.