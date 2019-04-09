PAINTED POST - An early afternoon fire on Imperial Street was quickly handled by the Painted Post Village Fire Department thanks in part to a neighbor that called in the blaze.

Painted Post Fire Chief Larry Smith said the fire was caused at 364 Imperial St., home by a lithium battery that caught fire in a first floor room towards the back of the single family home.

“There were no injuries,” Smith said. “No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog who was in the basement of the home was rescued. We had the fire out in about 15-20 minutes. The damage was mostly caused by smoke in the upper floor and minor water damage.”

The cause of the blaze was investigated by the Steuben County Fire Investigation Team.

The Painted Post Fire Department was aided at the scene by the Corning City Fire Department

“They provided mutual aid,” Smith said. “The neighbor that called in the fire was a big help in us being able to put out the fire before it did heavy damage.”