Inter-fund transfer, budget adjustment pass muster

HORNELL — The City of Hornell’s budget has passed, but machinations over it have not, as officials continue to deal with anticipated “cash-flow” shortfall.

On Monday, the Common Council met in a special session to approve year-end budget transfers, and correct the budget by a fraction of a penny per $1,000 of assessed value.

City officials looked into taking a loan based on the tax revenue it has coming in May, with local lending institutions to cover the upcoming year-end shortfall.

However, the terms were not satisfactory for the city to go forward.

Instead, the resolution authorizes a transfer of up to $600,000 from the city’s water department to the city’s general fund.

Some of the city’s anticipated revenue is restricted in terms of when it will arrive in city coffers, despite ongoing costs at present time.

“The reason we’re doing this is that we’re still waiting on some of our monies to come in from HAT (Hornell Area Transit), we’re on $200,000 for buses themselves, and half a million dollars in sales tax money that will come in at the end of the month,” Mayor John Buckley said.

“We always carry HAT throughout the year, and their funding comes through later,” he continued.

Additionally, sales tax revenue dolled out by the county will also not have been received.

Declining to take a tax anticipation note, in favor of the inter-fund transfer, saves the city an interest rate payment, City Attorney Joe Pelych explained.

It’s not anticipated that all $600,000 will be expended, according to City Chamberlain Michele Smith.

When anticipated revenue is received, it will be used to repay the transfer from the Water Department.

In a second resolution heard on Monday, the 2019-2020 budget was adjusted a fraction of a cent, from $12.637542 per $1,000 of assessed value to $12.638285 to note two conditions, first, a change in assessment due to eased taxes on properties owned by utilities, bringing the city's overall assessment value down from $267,171,275 to $267,155,560.

“The big one was Verizon’s assessment,” Buckley said. “All in, we’re losing more assessed value.”

That, despite gaining $23,000 from an Empire Access assessment since the initial budget was passed.

Utility assessments are determined by New York State.

"It really irks me that they lowered the assessment so much this year, it also irks me that they did it so late that we have to amend the budget,” Buckley expressed.

The mayor stated that the figure will have little impact on the revenues and expenditures related to the budget.

The budget adjustment also reflects a lesser revenue from Ambulance fees to the tune of $45,010, which had been previously anticipated in budget hearings.

Motions on both measures were carried unanimously, and take effect immediately.