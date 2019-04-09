WELLSVILLE — Wellsville ran its record to a perfect 3-0 on the young season with a 5-0 sweep of the merged team of Avoca/Prattsburgh/Hammondsport Monday evening.

Dahlton Mattison got the Lions going at first singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Colin Drain. At second singles, Hunter Payne fought through 6-4 and then cruised 6-0 to get past Nolan Randall. Matthew Bittel dominated in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at third singles.

In the doubles department, Walker Waldon and Bryce Beckwith teamed for a 6-3, 6-2 win at first doubles. The closest match of the night occurred at second doubles, where Jacob Schrlau and Ethan Reilly battled to a tough 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 over Elijah Lenhard and Hannah Stewart.

Wellsville 5, Avoca/Prattsburgh/Hammondsport 0 Singles 1. Dahlton Mattison (W) d. Colin Drain 6-2, 6-1 2. Hunter Payne (W) d. Nolan Randall 6-4, 6-0 3. Matthew Bittel (W) d. Angelo Ferrara 6-0, 6-0 Doubles 1. Walker Waldon/Bryce Beckwith (W) d. Jeremiah Hubbard/Isabelle Beecher 6-3, 6-2 2. Jacob Schrlau/Ethan Reilly (W) d. Elijah Lenhard/Hannah Stewart 7-5, 6-7(4-7), 6-4

Fillmore 5, Genesee Valley 0

BELMONT — Fillmore improved to 2-0 with a dominant 5-0 sweep of host Genesee Valley Monday.

Micah Schilke, Levi Webb and Tobias Webb all cruised through singles, with all but one score a 6-0 final.

Luke Cole and Carter Sisson won at first doubles, with Jake Masterson and Cordel Nary rounding off the sweep at No. 2. GV fell to 0-2.

Singles 1. Micah Schilke (F) d. Goda Gutparakyte 6-0, 6-0 2. Levi Webb (F) d. Danielle Simon 6-0, 6-0 3. Tobias Webb (F) d. Adison Grusendorf 6-0, 6-1 Doubles 1. Luke Cole/Carter Sisson (F) d. Aaron Holmes/Haley Herring 6-2, 6-2 2. Jake Masterson/Cordel Nary (F) d. Lauren Haggstrom/Autumn Coble 6-2, 6-0

Dansville 5, Pavilion 0

PAVILION — It was a a dominant day for Dansville as the Mustangs raced to a 5-0 sweep of Pavilion.

James Boula and Mason Wolcott got the job done at first and second singles, while Nicholas Camuto prevailed in a lengthy 6-7(4-7), 6-1, 6-2 battle at third singles.

Carter Davis/Peter Betts and Brendan Caito/Ethan Hart cruised in doubles action for Dansville (1-1).

“It was an incredibly windy match but the Dansville athletes got focused and came out with the win,” said coach Tracy Gregorius. “The highlight was Ethan Hart at second doubles, it's the first time he has played a competition match and he is a senior this school year. He has worked hard the last three years for this opportunity. All the Mustangs did a great job. Wish the team luck as we compete against Hornell next.”

Singles 1. James Boula (D) over Nate Coy 6-3, 6-3 2. Mason Wolcott (D) over Katie Ehrhart 6-4, 6-2 3. Nicholas Camuto (D) over Keegan Conway 6-7(4-7), 6-1, 6-2 Doubles 1. Carter Davis/Peter Betts (D) over Katrina Guile/Emily Gurbacki 6-0, 6-0 2. Brendan Caito/Ethan Hart (D) over Justin Savidge/Mark Jagodzinski 6-0, 6-1



Hornell 4, Caledonia-Mumford 1



CALEDONIA — Hornell traveled to Caledonia-Mumford Monday and came home victorious with a convincing 4-1 win in a battle of the Red Raiders.



Hornell took two of the three singles matches to set the tone. Federico Zotto won 6-3, 6-3 at first singles, with Mike Harrick adding a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at No. 2. Dominic Coddington battled at No. 3 but fell 6-4, 6-4 in a close contest.



Hornell (3-0) swept the doubles. Derek McCumiskey and Conor Smith cruised at first doubles, 6-1, 6-4. Seniors Rayyan Buell and Vinnie Liberto kept going with a 6-3, 6-3 win at second doubles.



Singles

1. Federico Zotto (H) d. Zakary Maxwell 6-3, 6-0

2. Mike Harrick (H) d. Cade Warner 6-2, 6-0

3. Shane McClurg (C-M) d. Dominic Coddington 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

1. Derek McCumiskey/Conor Smith (H) d. Brendan Swartz & Jacob Rychlicki 6-1, 6-4

2. Rayyan Buell/Vinnie Liberto (H) d. Matthew Dollard & Emerson Martelle 6-3, 6-3