Longtime fitness fixture in Wellsville says goodbye to members

WELLSVILLE — An institution on the local fitness scene closed its doors over the weekend.

TNT Gym has ended its long run on the third floor of the building at the corner of East Pearl and North Main Street in the Village of Wellsville.

Owners Chris and Emily Waite shared the news via a post on the gym’s Facebook page in “a video we did not want to make,” Chris said.

Waite explained that they “literally waited to the last minute” hoping a buyer would come through for the business, but a potential deal fell through after months of negotiation.

“We have less than two weeks on the lease, so everything has to be out by then. We cannot sign a new lease, because we’d have to do a three or five-year, and we are moving closer to Buffalo by this summer,” Waite said, adding he is taking a new position with his employer that will include a lifestyle change with less grueling travel.

The Waites hoped to find a new owner for TNT, and also looked at multiple spaces for a short-term move of the gym, but nothing materialized in time to keep the business going.

“This gym was our life,” Waite said. “I’ve been at that gym since I was 15 years old. I’ve learned more there than I’ve learned anywhere else, especially with training. Emily’s been there since she started training, and she’s a pro now. Hopefully I’ll be a pro by the end of this year. This is our life, this is what we do, this is what we love to do. I love coaching and I love helping people.”

Gym members were alerted of the impending closure Thursday. Membership dues will be refunded. Many TNT members have been going to the gym for decades.

“The relationships that have been built in this gym will last forever,” Waite said. “Some of my best friends, that’s where I met them. It’s been a lot of really good times, and we’re super thankful for the people that come there and put their trust in us, whether it’s training, nutrition or just advice.

“It means so much,” Waite added. “The athletes that have come out of there have been some of the best in Western New York. We have multiple pros in different things there. Out of that tiny gym came big things. To see that tight knit community we have be broken up is heartbreaking.”

Waite closed by encouraging TNT’s following to continue their fitness journeys.

“For people that have used the gym as an outlet for their stress, their getaway place — because that’s what it is for a lot of people, it’s like their therapy — there’s other options around,” Waite said. “I know you might have to drive a little further. Don’t just throw in the towel because we’re moving. Keep working at it. There’s always a way to do what you need to do.”