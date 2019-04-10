Hornell, Alfred-Almond claim titles

BATH — A large, enthusiastic crowd was on hand at Bath-Haverling Monday night to share in the 35th Academic All Star championships.

Of the 16 teams that compete throughout the six-week season, the top four were honored with trophies in their respective divisions, and then faced off for the large and small school championships.

The first match of the evening was between Canisteo-Greenwood Central School with coach Matt Druin and Hornell High School under coaches Gary Kelleher and Jordan Titus. At the end of this evenly matched contest, Hornell edged out C-G for the large school trophy with a score of 49-46.

Competing for the small school trophy were Avoca Central School under coach Kay Baker and Alfred-Almond Central School led by Steve Donlon. Both teams showed their mettle but Alfred-Almond was tough to beat and emerged with a 71-39 win.

Also presented was the Barb Fairbanks Service Award. Each year one person is recognized for outstanding work with the All Stars. This year the award went to Kristina Snavely of Bath-Haverling for her generous offering of time and service to the All Stars.