BATH — The annual H.E.L.P. Missions Conference at Bucksettlement Baptist Church in Bath brought missionaries and national pastors from Columbia, Haiti, India, Kenya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Paraguay, Philippines and Tanzania.

The meet and greet International Dinner began on Saturday, March 30, and ran through Wednesday, April 3.

The young people hung all of the flags that represent the missionaries that the church supports all around the world.

There was hearty singing in all of their languages, and in English as well.

The church's membership enjoyed the visit, and it is considered among the favorite services each year.

Although by the end of the meetings, participants were tired out, they counted themselves blessed for the visit.