BATH — Calling all poets! The Dormann Library has several events planned to celebrate National Poetry Month and hopes that you will join in the joy that comes with playing with words and listening deeply.

Today, participants will be making some found poetry “Ransom Note” style. From 6 to 6:30 p.m., they will be finding poems using old magazines, scissors, glue sticks, and our imaginations. If you can’t make it tonight, don’t worry. The library will have a “Ransom Poetry” making station set up for the rest of the month.

Immediately following the crafty portion of the evening, local high-school student Lexi Loss, will be the evening's featured reader, doing a Slam Poetry performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Lexi has previously lived in South Carolina and Queens, New York. For a young poet, she has an impressive resume having previously performed at the Nuyorican Poets Café in New York City and at a Gala for SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young (both events in 2018).

Organizers hope that many young poets will be inspired by Lexi to attend and share their work. Immediately following her performance, is an open mic time, for others to share their work and voices. All ages are welcome at this free event.

The Dormann Library has more poetry events planned for later in the month. You can always find more at www.dormannlibrary.org