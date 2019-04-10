ERWIN — On April 5, members of the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) and Troop-E Uniform Force conducted a methamphetamine investigation in the Town of Erwin.

Investigators seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and items used in the production of methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, James B. Leitch, 44, of Downing, Pa. was arrested for third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class-D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class-A misdemeanor.

Leitch was remanded to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment on April 6.

The arrest stemmed from a New York State Police disabled vehicle complaint in the Town of Erwin.