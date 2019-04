Muse of Fire Theatre, Commons Dr., Corning, will perform “Young Frankenstein” at 7 p.m. April 24-26 and at 2 and 7 p.m. April 27.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors, with tickets being $15 for the 2 p.m. matinee as a partnership with Campus Ministries.

To reserve tickets, call 607-962-9448.