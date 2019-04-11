April 12

Relax & Color

Relax & Color will be held from noon to 7 p.m. April 12 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Coloring pages and supplies will be available today so you can take part in this relaxing, comfortable artistic pastime. Enjoy one of your favorite activities from childhood, updated with complex designs and additional techniques. Take your work home with you or leave it to adorn the library. No sign-up is necessary for this free program. If you have supplies of your own, feel free to bring them! www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114

Zentangle Workshop

A zentangle workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. April 12 at Cobblestone Springs, 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee. Anyone can participate in this abstract art form. There are no mistakes; only opportunities. Studies have proven this to be therapeutic as well as fun. Bring your own paper or sketch pad. Pens will be provided. Donation - $15 Members - $12 RSVP to 607 243 8212 or via e-mail to copspr@frontier.com.

DIY Café

DIY Café & Creativity Time will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 12 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Each week features a different Do- It-Yourself project.

Board Game Night

Board Game Night will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. April 12 at Amity Coffee Co., 13 Main St., Penn Yan. Close out the week with friends, a hot mug of coffee, and an array of fun and stimulating board games! Bring your own, or play one from our selection. Let the library treat you to your first drink. No need to register; intended for adults, but kids are welcome with a grownup. www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114