Heroin contained deadly fentanyl additive

HORNELL — An investigation into the sale and distribution of Heroin in the City of Hornell resulted in the arrest of two area residents after a vehicle stop on Seneca Street at about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

The occupants of the late model, white Ford sedan, were arrested and taken into custody after being found with 73 baggies of heroin, containing individual doses that were pre-packaged for street sale. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $2,900, or $40 each.

Arrested were in the incident were:

Dylan M. Outman, 26, of 247 Merrill Lane, Hornell and Theresa M. Latham, 27, of Seneca Manor Apartments Apt. 106 located at 7475 Seneca Road, Hornellsville.

The vehicle, according to police, was returning to Hornell from the City of Rochester. Hornell Police were alerted to the situation with the aid of the New York State Police.

The seized baggies of heroin, as well as a package of needles, were found on the suspects, as well as in the wallet of the female occupant, according to police.

After initial tests at the Hornell Police Department, it was indicated that the drugs also contained the deadly additive fentanyl.

Outman and Latham have both been charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class-B felony. Outman has also been charged with a violation of parole. Both were being held in the Hornell City Lockup awaiting centralized arraignment at Steuben County Jail on Friday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation, as police determine whether the pair were making purchases for third parties, and more arrests and charges may be pending.

"We're still investigating leads in regards to this," said Chief T.J. Murray, who said the prevalence of heroin in the city ebbs and flows.

"It comes and goes, up and down on our radar screen, but we have seen more recently, and it really concerns us because of the fentanyl we're seeing. It of course can be very deadly. The officers and Investigator Aini did a fantastic job and great cooperation with other agencies who helped us obtain this load of heroin and keep it off the streets of Hornell," the chief credited.

The investigation was led by Hornell Police Inv. Sgt. Thomas Aini with assistance from Chief T.J., Murray, Officer Stuart McHenry, Officer Steve Hanrahan and Officer Dan Murray. Hornell Police were also assisted by members of the New York State Police and New York State Parole.