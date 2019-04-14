Earth Day is April 22. To celebrate, Cornell Cooperative Extension- Yates County will partner with Two Can Dan’s Redemption Center to again host a recycling and Earth Day educational event Tuesday, April 23.

Two Can Dan’s will once again accept household appliances, electronics (no box TV’s), and all metal, large appliances for recycling (anything with a coolant requires a $10 fee) at their location, 137 Benham St., Penn Yan.

Small boxes of personal papers for recycling may be brought to the CCE- Yates event in the rear of the First Baptist Churchparking lot. There will also be locked bins at the CCE- Yates site for shredding confidential documents. (Please ensure that all paper/binder clips are removed. If bringing five or more boxes, please call the CCE-Yates office ahead of time) This event is free and open to the public. CCE workers will be handing out free reusable silicone drinking straws, yard waste bags and native shrubs at the event.

Two Can Dan’s, owned by Dan and Melissa Gurba of Penn Yan, has been taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans for over a decade, with customers ranging from local residents, to areas as far as Rochester and Elmira.