ALFRED — The Alfred State baseball team pounded out 18 hits in the nightcap as they rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win 13-9 to split a AMCC doubleheader with Penn State Behrend. The Lions took the opener 12-0. The Pioneers are now 15-12 overall and 7-5 in AMCC play.

In the opener, Behrend collected six extra base hits as they were able to put together multi-run innings. They scored two in the 2nd, two in the 3rd, five in the 4th, and two in the 6th. They added an insurance run. Scott Sada was 2 for 3 with three RBI including a two-run homer in the 6th, Justin Foreman was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the 2nd, and Josh Wagner was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.

Phil Myers threw a complete game gem for the Lions. He allowed just a third inning single to Brody Burdett (Scottsdale, AZ) and a 6th inning double to Danny Doran (Irondequoit). He walked only one and struck out one to improve to 5-0 on the year.

In the nightcap, the Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead early with a run in the 1st and two more in the 3rd. Brody Burdett got Alfred State on the board in the 2nd when he lifted a sac fly that scored Josh Laurie (LeRoy) who had led off the inning with a hit.

Single runs in the 3rd and the 4th inning made the Lions lead 5-1 before the Pioneers started to claw back. Andy Pichardo hit a long RBI double in the 5th and Connor Pingitore executed a squeeze bunt to cut the lead to 5-3.

Behrend added a run in the 7th before the blue & gold erupted for five runs on six hits to grab their first lead of the day. Jack Henby (Hornell) hit a RBI double, Pichardo followed with a RBI single up the middle, Laurie hit a clutch two-out double, and Pingitore capped the inning with a RBI sigle.

The Lions didn't go away and retook the lead with three runs of their own in the 8th. Josh Wagner's double down the left field line made it 9-8. In the bottom of the inning the Alfred State offense kept the bats going as they collected five more runs on five hits. Pichardo collected a RBI single to tie it, Doran followed with a double down the left field line to score Pichardo, and Johnson followed one batter with another double. Laurie capped the inning when he lifted his first homer of the season over the right field fence.

Jarrod Deaton allowed just a one-out double in the 9th and held off any further Lion rally to secure the victory.

Laurie finished 4 for 5 with 4 RBI while Pichardo was 4 for 5 with 3 RBI. Burdett and Henby were both 2 for 3 while Doran and Johnson were 2 for 5. The Pioneers collected 18 hits (eight for extra bases) in the contest.

James Bilcik pitched three very effective innings of relief to keep the game close. He allowed just one hit and one run. Deaton went the final 1.1 innings of the game to improve to 4-0 (three wins in the last eight days).

Ryan Weaver led the Lions (16-9, 5-3 AMCC) with a 3 for 5 day. Penn State Behrend finished the day with 14 hits.

With the victory the Pioneers have now established a new NCAA era record with 15 victories. They had won 14 games in 2015 and 2016.

Today's scheduled doubleheader vs. Pitt Greensburg has been postponed and will be made up on April 29. The blue & gold will next travel to Oswego for a 2 p.m. doubleheader vs. the Lakers.

Wilcox ties own AU record in win

ROCHESTER – Junior Jessica Wilcox tied her own school record of 14 strikeouts in a game to help the Saxons (16-14, Empire 8 8-4) to an Empire 8 split with defending-champion St. John Fisher on Saturday afternoon on the road.

The Saxons took game one of the single-day series at SJFC, 1-0 before dropping game two 5-0. Wilcox (12-6) pitched her 12th complete game of the year and sixth complete game shutout against the Cardinals, who entered the day as the second-best hitting team in the Empire 8. Wilcox recorded 16 total strikeouts on the day, bringing her season total to 104, which is only nine strikeouts short of reaching the single-season top-five strikeout list.

Senior Becca Alexander led the Saxons with two hits on the day while Tati Mejia batting in the Saxons' only run of the day.

Wilcox threw 7.0 innings, striking out 14 batters, tying her career-high and AU record set against Sage in the 2018. Following the game, Wilcox had thrown 19.0 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Saxons are off until Tuesday when they travel to Potsdam to take on the Clarkson Golden Knights in nonconference play at 3 p.m.