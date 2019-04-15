April 16

Open Play Time

Open Play Time will be held form 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 16 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Drop by the library to play and make new friends! We’ll supply toys, costumes, puzzles, games, and, of course, lots of books! You supply the kids--bring a friend! This free program is best for ages 6 and under, with a caregiver. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

LEGO STeAM Club

LEGO STeAM Club: Slow-N-Steady Will be held from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. April 16 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. The challenge is to build a car that will finish a race in the longest time possible: the SLOWEST car. No registration is required for this free program, which is intended for ages 7 to 18. Youth under 10 must have an adult in the building. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Afterschool

Afterschool in the Afternoon will be held from 3:30 4:30 p.m. April 16 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte.. 245, Gorham. Enjoy different exciting activities like drum circles, retro gaming, building challenges, karaoke, and sand art. 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Keuka Writes

Fiction 101 w/ Keuka Writes will hold a Character workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. April 16 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. In this workshop, we’ll talk about character development and function, protagonists and antagonists, and more. Come prepared to participate in discussion and writing exercises related to character! www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Cookbook Book Club

Cookbook Book Club Potluck Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Test that Easter feast! Register your recipe from one of our display cookbooks, make your dish to pass, and come eat with fellow food lovers.