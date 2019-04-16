Nine members of the Bath Volunteer Fire Department and three members of the North Corning Fire Department took part over the weekend in boat operation and water rescue training.

The “Emergency Boat Operations and Rescue” course was taught by instructors from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission.

The course provided additional training for members of the Swift Water Rescue Team to advance their skills in boat operations during a flood and in fast-moving water.

Bath Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer John Conrad Sr. said the course began with classroom instruction on the basics of boat terminology and navigation, how to read river currents, how to find hidden obstructions and the right way to approach someone trapped in fast-moving water for rescue.

The class then moved outdoors to nearby Keuka Lake to go over basic boat handling, how to roll over a capsized boat and how to get both conscious or unconscious or otherwise disabled people into a rescue boat from the water.

The course was capped by training in the river in moving water.

Each member had to display skills they had learned over the weekend in how to hold their craft steady in a current, look for obstructions, run downstream and rapidly turn into an eddy and approach a victim safely.

Skills in paddling were also put to the test both with and against the current.

Participants also took a written exam which has to be passed as well.

Conrad said when the exams are checked and the certifications come back, each member will have a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) certification.