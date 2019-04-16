INDEPENDENCE — The New York State Department of Transportation Monday announced that work will begin to replace a culvert on State Route 248 in the Town of Independence, requiring that the road be closed starting April 22.

The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks. During this time, motorists will follow a signed detour using State Routes 248, 19 and 417.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org