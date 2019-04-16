WELLSVILLE — In celebration of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, Jones Memorial Hospital recently honored its dedicated volunteers with a special luncheon and gifts of appreciation.

“You are so important to what we do every day,” said Eva Benedict, CEO at JMH, addressing the volunteers. “You are there to give our patients that something extra; the special touch that is so important to a community hospital like Jones Memorial. I can’t thank you enough for all you do.”

In 2018, the volunteers at Jones Memorial donated 8,368 hours in service of JMH.

"The service provided by our volunteers run the gamut – we have volunteers in nearly every department at Jones,” said Carrie Walker, Executive Director of Human Resources at JMH. “If you translate those hours into a paid, minimum wage position, our volunteers donated $92,884 in 2018. That said, what the volunteers do for Jones Memorial is priceless.”

JMH Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Keib noted that volunteers are always needed.

“There are so many opportunities for volunteering at Jones; nearly every department in the hospital benefits from having a volunteer,” she said.

To find out what volunteer opportunities are currently available at Jones Memorial, contact Lisa at (585) 596-4019 or by email, keibl@jmhny.org