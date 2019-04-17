CORNING - Interstate Highway 86 eastbound and westbound between exits 47 and 48 will be temporarily closed from 6:30 p.m. to midnight April 24 to facilitate structural testing, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The area included extends from the exit marked Gibson/East Corning to the East Corning exit where Guthrie Corning Hospital is located.

State Route 352, which runs parallel to I-86 in that area, will be utilized for the detour during the short-term closure, said Annette M. Burdett, a DOT spokesman.

State Police will also be onsite to assist with the detour. Variable message signs will be used to alert traffic of the closure.

Burdett said motorists may experience minor travel delays.



The DOT reminds motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.