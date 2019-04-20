How would you describe the season in one word?

Unbelievable.

How have you developed as a player over the last few years?

I think that I used to be very nervous going into matches because I was so young, but I’ve gained confidence in myself and the teammates around me. I just grew as a person and a player because of everyone around me.

Was going unbeaten ever a goal for the team?

That was definitely our goal. Once we started off 4-0, we said let’s just keep going. Our main goal was to win leagues and win sectionals, but the undefeated season was kind of the sugarcoating on top.

What is your favorite moment from this season?

Definitely winning sectionals and just knowing in the huddle when there was four seconds left that we were going to win. The feeling of everyone cheering and looking up at the crowd and the whole community being there. Everything that night was amazing.

How long have you been playing together with your teammates?

The starting five has been together since fourth grade, and even the players that come in off the bench have all played together. We’ve been working together for so long and we know each other so well, our strengths and weaknesses. We all work hard.

What has that journey been like together?

Just looking back at pictures and seeing us playing basketball as little kids, it was one of the best feelings in the world that finally all of our hard work, all our hours in the gym, all our practices have finally paid off.

What has the offseason program been like to get the program to this level of excellence?

We just come in, work hard and do everything we have to do to keep our mentality and our mindset the same, to get better. We’re never satisfied. We’re still not satisfied. Even though the season we just had was great, we’re not satisfied going into next year. We want to keep going, get better and go further to states and do more. We’re just not satisfied.

What’s this upcoming offseason looking like?

In the summer we do workouts and we play AAU together. Coach Moose sets up AAU for the younger kids, so that’s good for the future. Hopefully they can go just as far or even further than us. We’re trying to get more people on our team to play offseason AAU, so we can keep getting better and stronger as players.

What are your goals for the next few years?

I hope we can win sectionals again, win leagues and just keep going and be even better than we were this year. We’ll continue working hard.

How does it feel to be the Great 8 Player of the Year?

I’m very honored, because there’s so many people around me that are such good athletes. I was very surprised that I got it, especially since last year Alex Button got it. To be honored at the same level as her is a great feeling. It shows that all the hard work has finally paid off.