CORNING - Many full-time firefighters start their careers in a part-time firefighter program.

Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies said the city has maintained a part-time firefighter program for well more than 40 years.

“The Corning Fire Department works hard to provide the best possible services to the residents and visitors of our community,” Davies said. “The part-time firefighters work alongside the full-time staff to gain valuable experience in an exciting career field.”

Davies said most of the firefighters within the city’s department started their careers in a part-time capacity.

“I started mine in this manner,” Davies said. “The program has been very beneficial in providing a clear path for people interested in a career within the fire service.”

Davies said in recent years several individuals have been successful in securing careers working for the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control or career fire departments.

“The part-time firefighter program is an important part of our fire service,” said City Manager Mark Ryckman. “The program provides part-time employees with a way to gain experience and prepare themselves for future full-time employment.”