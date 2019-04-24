MONTOUR FALLS - An $11.5 million expansion of Schuyler Hospital is currently underway and is expected to be finished in Oct. 2020.

Officials held a celebratory groundbreaking of the project Tuesday morning on the Schuyler Hospital campus. The project calls for the construction of a new 15,000 square foot, 16-room, state-of-the-art medical surgical inpatient unit at the rear of the hospital, in addition to a complete renovation of the existing medical surgical unit into a new 9,185 square foot primary care center with an additional five exam rooms and telehealth capabilities.

“These are great improvements for the patients in our community here at Schuyler,” said John Rudd, President and CEO of Cayuga Health System. “This project really will continue the transformation at Schuyler Hospital.”

The project will be conducted in two phases, with phase 1 already underway. Of the 16 additional rooms in Phase 1, 12 will be single rooms. The new unit will also feature improved technology to allow medical staff to monitor patients more efficiently.

“(The rooms) will be greatly modernized, including heated floors in the bathrooms. We’ve done everything we can. They’re spacious rooms for families and visitors to spend time there,” said Jim Watson, President and CEO of Schuyler Hospital. “The other half of this renovation will be a brand new primary care center with other specialty areas expanded so we’ll be able to provide better, more-modern space for our medical staff.”

Of the $11.5 million cost, officials said $10.3 million will be covered through a New York health care facility transformation grant awarded in 2017. Work on new and expanded parking lots began last year in support of the upcoming new facilities.

In addition to officials from Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Health System, the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several regional officials, including Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn, Montour Falls Mayor John King, and a representative from Rep. Tom Reed's office.

Cayuga Health System consists of Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls, Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, and the multi-specialty group Cayuga Medical Associates.