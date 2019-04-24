ALFRED — Alfred State educators Dr. Mark Whitman and Wayne Bensley recently shared a wealth of knowledge about the forensics and criminal justice fields with area high school students during Haverling High School’s Investigation and Forensics Career Panel.

Whitman, an assistant professor and coordinator of the criminal justice bachelor’s degree program, and Bensley, chair and assistant professor in the Physical and Life Sciences Department, were part of a panel of speakers that included Jason Fifield, a New York State trooper; John Clark, Monroe County Crime Lab director; and Ken Jensen, FBI agent.

During the event, students were able to interact with the panelists at their tables in 15-minute increments. Panelists fielded such questions as, “What are the best ways to prepare during high school for a career in your field?” and “How do you see your field evolving in the next 10 years?”

Whitman noted, “It was a rewarding experience to provide interested prospective criminal justice students relevant information based on my career and education. I relish each opportunity to speak to high school students.”

Bensley said, “This was an excellent program for local high school students and I thoroughly enjoyed speaking with them about the educational and professional opportunities that are available in the field of forensic science. In addition, participating in a forum in which I am able to describe the realities of the profession, as compared to what many of them may have seen on fictional television shows, is always of great benefit.”