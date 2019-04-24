BELMONT — The administration of Genesee Valley Central School has announced the following students, grades 9-12, have been named to the Honor Rolls for the 3rd quarter of the 2018-19 school year.

A student named to the Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who have an average of 93 and above. The High Honor Roll recognizes students whose average is 90-92 and the Honor Roll recognizes students whose average is 85-89.

Principal’s honor roll

Grade 12: Bailey Bennett, Mackenzie Bennett, Emily Daciw, Dylan Davison, Shaquay Ely, Chelsea George, Angelica Giuga, Madison Herdman, Aaron Holmes, David Holmes, Gabrielle Phillips, Dominic Sallazzo, Jaiden Tripi, Ethan Watson, Derrick Yeaples

Grade 11: Cristian Burnell, Carter Christensen, Alexis Deichmann, Spencer Drake, Michaela Edmister, Sarah Francisco, Genevieve Greene, Grace Musingo, Elise Petrichick, Emma Petrichick, Jonathan Rizzo, Cody Schneider

Grade 10: Emera Aquila, Justin Barnes, Kayci Bigelow, Tristan Burnell, Sierra Burrows, Avery Grusendorf, Goda Gutparakyte, Callin Shipman, Seth Treusdell, Savannah Werner

Grade 9: Gerald Gage, Trenton Scott, Nathan Slawson

High honor roll

Grade 12: Nicholas Baker, Sawyer Barnes, Dyanna Coble, Isiah Goodrich, Hunter Jones, Kennedi Norasethaporn

Grade 11: Ethan Burke, Hailey Herring, Cannon Phillips, Filip Trajkovski, Parker Wallace

Grade 10: Elizabeth Bentley, Brooke Shultz

Grade 9: Madeline Boeheim, Colen Hale, Addison Herring, Sofia Marra, Emily Mess, James Randall

Honor roll

Grade 12: Allana Burnell, Levi Burrows, Ian Coombes, Arianna Gordon, Ethan Gordon, Joshua McGuire, Jonathan Raub, Danielle Simmons

Grade 11: Brennan Dontje, Austin Ford, Brandi Green, Taylor Jackson, Cameron Middaugh, Isabelle Ordway, Ethan Porter, Taylor Prentice, Gabriel Snyder, Logan Torrey, Riley Vohs

Grade 10: Trevor Abbey, Katie Bartlett, Mia Burnell, Dakota Butler, Moriah Clendenin, Devin Cline, Carson Cockle, Brock Ellsessor, Keegan McKnight, Cody Platt, Rylee Shott, Simon Whitney

Grade 9: Jesse Babbitt, Abbigail Coble, Paige Cochran, James Hosmer, Thomas Shultz, Samantha Snyder, Gavin Szalay, Caleb Webster