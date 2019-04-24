WELLSVILLE — The tree canopy above the Village of Wellsville will be a little thinner this summer.

Director of Public Works Bill Whitfield reported Monday that DPW crews will be embarking on a “fairly aggressive” tree trimming program this summer around electric lines in the village.

“That is part of our liability requirements. We try to be proactive and avoid outages as much as possible,” Whitfield said. “We’re going to be going circuit by circuit and make sure that we clear the lines as best as we can with our own crews, mostly. If we have to contract some out, we will.”

Whitfield commended village residents for heeding DPW calls to bag remaining leaves rather than rake them to the curbside.

“I’d like to thank village residents for their cooperation and patience through the transition of leaf collection and bagging leaves,” Whitfield said. “It will make it much easier next winter and fall when we do it.”

In other public works news, the village board approved a bid for supply and delivery of a curb machine for $25,834 using CHIPS funding. Whitfield said the machine will produce curbs similar to what can be seen on Farnum Street.

New fire department website

Wellsville Fire Department Chief Barney Dillie reported the department has a new website donated by a member. The site can be found at wlsvfd.org

Dillie also said the department now has five nationally certified department training officers and the training division was recognized at the last fire board meeting.

The department is currently working on purchasing six AEDs to be placed on trucks, with the recent bowling fundraiser raising about $2,400 of the $8,000 needed for the project.