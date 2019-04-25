The Orpheus Chorale will perform May 3 and 5.

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. May 3 at the United Presbyterian Church, 150 Main St., Bath; and at 2 p.m. May 5 at the First Presbyterian Church, 6 Morris St.

They will be featuring the music of Daniel Forrest, a contemporary composer from the Elmira

area. Baskets for donations will be available at the end of the performance.

The concert costs are covered by a grant from the arts of the Southern Finger Lakes Decentralization NYSCA program and dues from the singers who pay for the opportunity of singing in the Orpheus Choral under the direction of Mark Smith.