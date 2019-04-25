Lowest March jobless rate since 2001

Steuben County’s jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent last month, its lowest March unemployment mark since 2001 when it was 4.5 percent, the New York State Department of Labor reported Tuesday.

Steuben is tied with two other counties for the 39th lowest unemployment rate among New York’s 62 counties. Based on the Department of Labor rankings, 21 New York counties posted higher unemployment rates than Steuben County did last month, giving Steuben its best ranking since the "Dot-com" period “when Corning. Inc. was hiring like crazy because they thought the telecommunication lines, the demand was so much bigger than it was,” a state labor analyst said.

“If you look at our relative rank compared to where we’ve been, it’s definitely testing our 30-year low,” confirmed Christian Harris, a Southern Tier labor analyst for the state. “That is an improvement. We’ve been down in the 50s before, as far as rank goes, so it is a relative improvement, and one of note. It’s probably been quite some time since we’ve seen us approaching the halfway mark. We’re right (near) the middle. Half the counties in the state have a lower employment rate, and half have higher.”

Steuben County was at 5.4 percent unemployment in February and the mark was 6.1 a year ago.

The labor department report also shows a 300-person drop in the county’s Resident Civilian Labor Force as it went from 42,800 in February to 42,500 last month, the same as March 2018.

“(It is) not unusual to see a slight decline (between February and March),” Harris said. “If we look at the long-term average, looking all the way back to 1990, the average 200 down over the month is typical.”

If there is a recent theme to the size of the county’s labor force, it is stability.

“Year over year, I think we see a stable labor force count,” Harris said. “The stable labor force is a new trend that’s encouraging. It was absent in the early days of the recovery here locally. So it’s still a good occurrence, something new that’s happening here in our area in Steuben County.”

There were 40,300 county residents with jobs in March and 2,200 people counted as unemployed. For March 2018 it was 39,800 employed, 2,600 unemployed. So over the 12 months, Steuben gained 500 in employment and subtracted 400 people from the jobless rolls.

Other significant numbers from the March employment report include:

- The Southern Tier unemployment rate stands at 4.6 percent, down from 4.9 percent in February and 5.5 percent a year ago.

- Allegany County’s jobless rate fell to 6.1 percent in March after a 6.3 percent rate in February and a 6.9 percent mark in March 2018.

- Allegany’s Resident Civilian Labor Force was 19,500 in March, 200 fewer than February and 300 less than March 2018. according to the state report.

- Allegany and St. Lawrence counties tied for 58th place among all New York counties in the jobless rankings.

- There were 18,300 Allegany County residents employed during the month — a 12-month decline of 100 workers. There were 1,200 county residents on the unemployment rolls during March compared to 1,400 at the same time a year ago.

- Education and Health Services was a bright spot in Allegany County, with 100 additional jobs added since March 2018 for a total of 3,700 people employed in that sector last month.

- Livingston County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in March, placing it 34th best in the state. Livingston County unemployment was 5 percent in February and 5.4 percent in March 2018.

- The top three counties in the state in terms of unemployment for March were Nassau (3.3%), Tompkins (3.4%) and Dutchess ((3.5%).

- The bottom three counties in the state in terms of unemployment are Jefferson (6.3%), Lewis (7.2%) and Hamilton (7.5%).

According to the Labor Department, area unemployment rates rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York State each month.