Two Massachusetts men are being held without bail after a 57-year-old disabled man alleged they threatened to eat his dog while he was on a walk with his wife Wednesday afternoon, then beat him with his own cane in the entryway to his apartment, according to police.

Joshua Farias, 37, and Brian Souza Jr., 37, both of Fall River, Mass., were arraigned Thursday in district court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a disabled person and felony daytime breaking and entering, according to court documents.

On Wednesday at 2:18 p.m., police were dispatched to 354 Eastern Ave. for a report of a possible fight with weapons, according to a police report.

Police met a 57-year-old man who lives in an apartment at that address. The man said he and his wife were walking their dog on Eastern Avenue when two men approached, the report states.

The men were “aggravated” with the victim because he was walking his dog on the sidewalk. According to the report, the victim told police that the men yelled, “Better move that dog, or I will kill it and eat it!”

Fearing the men, who police later identified as Farias and Souza, would hurt his dog, the victim and his wife tried to get back inside their apartment, the report states.

The couple managed to make it to the entryway, according to the report, but when the victim turned around he saw Farias and Souza standing on his front steps.

The victim told police that when he yelled at the men to go away, both Farias and Souza punched him in the face. The victim then struck the alleged attackers with his cane, the report states.

Farias and Souza pushed the 57-year-old victim to the ground, the victim told police, took his walking cane and began beating him with it as well as kicking him, according to the report.

The victim managed to stand up and tried to close the front door to the common area of the apartment building but Farias and Souza overpowered him. According to the report, the victim’s wife tried to usher him into the couple’s apartment, but the defendants followed.

The men left when the victim’s wife yelled out, “I called police,” according to the report.

Officer Michael Morin observed red marks on the victim’s face and back “from being punched, kicked and pushed to the ground,” according to his report.

Farias and Souza were stopped by officer David Delvalle while on Eastern Avenue a short distance away. The men allegedly admitted they were involved in a verbal argument with the victim, but denied any sort of physical altercation, the report states.

Officer Morin noticed Farias’ hand was bleeding, and Souza was bleeding from the head. Both defendants told police the victim “struck him with a stick because he was pissed over the argument,” according to the report.

Morin arrested both men. A judge ordered Farias and Souza held without bail pending dangerousness hearings scheduled for April 30.