PAINTED POST | A group of volunteers who bring therapy dogs to school to work with young readers was honored Wednesday by the Corning-Painted Post School Board.

The “Tail Waggin’ Tutors” program was developed by Therapy Dogs International (TDI). It brings teams of trained and certified therapy dogs and their handlers to schools to provide a “calm, non-judgmental, non-threatening reading environment for children,” according to board member Kristina Belanger, who presented the recognition.

Mike Dean, director of TDI Chapter 249, and Erin Merrill, a retired Winfield Elementary teacher, brought the program to Winfield in the 2017-18 school year.

The program now includes C-PP Middle School and High School as well as special events at Gregg, Erwin Valley and Severn, plus elementary schools in Elmira, Bath and Hammondsport.

Dean told the board the training for the therapy dogs is much like normal dog obedience training -- with some important additions.

“There are some specialized things, like being around medical equipment,” he said. “They have to learn to ignore food when they’re working, and ignore loud noises. Can they be curious? Sure. Can they get excited? No.”

Juli Lathrop, one of the handlers in the program, said that kind of preparation is important.

“[The dogs] have to be able to work with special needs kids, who might unexpectedly let out a squeal or grab hold of an ear,” Lathrop said.

Superintendent Michael Ginalski has been a booster of the program.

He said to some, the idea of having kids read to dogs might seem strange, or even a waste of time.

“If you see the kids with the dogs, you get it,” Ginalski told the board.

Honored at the meeting along with Mike Dean, Lathrop and Merrill were: Melissa Dean, Skip Tollerup, Diane McIver, Kim LeBlond, Cheryl Runyan, Trisha LaFortune, Cat Hill and Ellen Blide.

More information on Therapy Dogs International, including the Tail Waggin’ Tutors program, is online at www.tdi-dog.org.