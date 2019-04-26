WELLSVILLE – A world-class musician and an opportunity to keep unused prescription drugs out of the hands of children and public water supplies will be features of this year's free YMCA Healthy Kids Day.

David Peralta, music missionary at Knights Creek Church at Scio and a member of the Simon Bolivar Venezuelan National Symphony Orchestra, will play at the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event at the Wellsville campus of Alfred State at 2530 River Road, and provide an opportunity for children and adults to try out a string instrument. Two other Christian outreaches, the new Hope Center in Wellsville and Celebrate Recovery – Allegany County, also will be among groups at the event.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a twice-a-year national focus of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and hosted locally by the Allegany County Sheriff's Department, will start at 10 a.m. for disposal of unused prescription drugs that children and teens can take from home medicine chests for use or sale, or oftentimes are disposed of by flushing, ending up in public water supplies. A second prescription drug drop-off site will be held simultaneously at the Belfast Fire Department, 11 Merton Avenue.

Healthy Kids Day is a national initiative, said to be the country’s largest health day for children, to inspire families to get in a routine of kids and families exercising their bodies and minds.

Over a million parents and children are expected to participate at more than 1,800 free YMCA community events across the country. Activities throughout the day will help get children moving and learning and aid parents in developing fun ways to keep their kids physically and mentally active now and throughout the summer.

The YMCA reports research showing that without access to out-of-school enrichment activities children are prone to fall behind academically and gain weight two to three times faster in the summer than during the school year.

Children at the local site will have an opportunity to win a Slime Bucket, a bicycle for a girl and boy, and participate in various activities offered by local organizations.

Knights Creek Church hosts free music lessons, by appointment, for children and adults after its 11 a.m. Sunday services and free Community Dinner, along with other times during the week. Its intent is to develop a children and youth choir and orchestra similar to one created by Rachel Acevedo Escriban of Houghton in the jungles of Venezuela, of which Peralta was an instructor at different times of the year.

The viola player has appeared with the orchestra in some 25 countries, including performances for the Queen of England, Prince, now King, Felipe VI of Spain, at the Salzburg, Austria, and Lucerne, Switzerland, international music festivals, Latino Grammys, Carnegie Hall in New York and many major cities in the United States and other countries.

Other Christian groups at Healthy Kids Days include Celebrate Recovery of Allegany County, a support ministry for individuals experiencing any type of hurt, hangup, habit or life struggle, including addictions. It is offered weekly at Knights Creek, Yorks Corners Mennonite Church at Wellsville and Houghton Wesleyan Church, along with groups for both men and women at Allegany County Jail. Knights Creek Church also offers a parallel ministry, The Landing, for struggling teens.

The Hope Center at Wellsville also will be represented at the event. This new community outreach provides drop-in, information and referral and reading assistance for children and adults at its facility at 4194 Bolivar Road.

It also is developing a Christian lending library and houses an education center that provides community awareness seminars for the public and helping churches identify community needs and how to help address them.

This month it has focused on some of the many Kids Dangers facing today's children and youth. Last month it concentrated on reading issues, including dyslexia, and in May it is targeting mental health issues since over half the United States population will experience a diagnosable mental health situation at least once in their life times.

Further information on Healthy Kids Day is available at (585) 593-3246.

Details on Knights Creek Church music ministry is at www.facebook.com/KnightsCreekChurch; Celebrate Recovery at www.facebook.com/CelebrateRecoveryAlleganyCounty; and the Hope Center at www.facebook.com/HopeCenterAlleganyCounty; all of which can be reached at bps461@msn.com or (484) 435-0503.

Additional information on Prescription Drug Take Back Day is available at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback, with details on nine free and anonymous pill drop box locations, available year-around in the county, at https://ppaccentral.org/pill-drop-locations.