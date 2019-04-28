Budget hearing set for May 14; voters go to polls May 21

AVOCA — The Avoca Central School District Board of Education has approved a proposed $12,943,164 budget for the 2019-20 academic year. The board action sends the proposed spending plan to district voters, who will decide on Tuesday, May 21, whether to approve or reject the plan.

The budget has a 1.8 percent decrease in spending from the current year's plan, and it has the same tax levy as this school year, according to Stephen Saxton, district superintendent.

A public hearing for the proposed budget will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 14 in room 137 of the district campus. The May 21 vote will be held between noon and 9 p.m. in the district bus garage conference room.

Voters May 21 will also select a successor to fill the seat board member Don Lester vacated. The only candidate to date is former board member Sean Turner.

In another issue, board members granted tenure to three teachers. They are sixth grade math and science teacher Elizabeth Rodbourn, middle and high school English teacher Katrina Cavagna and elementary school special education teacher Christina Losecco.

The three teachers “have remarkable credentials and skill as teachers,” Saxton said.

In addition, board members learned 15 Avoca Central agriculture students will attend the New York State Future Farmers of America state convention on the weekend of May 4 in Syracuse, said agriculture teacher Stephanie Mehlenbacher. This is the first school year agriculture is being offered, Saxton said.

The superintendent also said 80 percent of students currently buy lunches at the school and twice as many students this year buy breakfast.