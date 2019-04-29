BATH | Supporters braved a fierce and chilly wind Friday as Tuesday and Michael Mishook revealed their true secret identities as members of the elite Avengers and made their way through the wind-wild waves of Lake Salubria for the annual Tyrtle Beach fundraising campaign.

Tyrtle Beach has raised more than $700,000 for local youth programs throughout its 28-year history. Last year’s proceeds went toward more than 83 different youth-based programs across the county.

Michael Mishook, president of the Bath Central School District Board of Education, and Tuesday Mishook, Regional Special Education Specialist at GST BOCES, were the first couple ever tapped to take the plunge into chilly Lake Salubria for Tyrtle Beach.

The first husband-and-wife team in the 28-year history of Tyrtle Beach has raised roughly $34,000 for youth activities in the region, according to county officials.

“Tyrtle Beach has done so much for the youth in our area over the years,” Michael Mishook said when his plans to make the jump were announced. “Last year (Campbell-Savona High School principal) Kelley Meade raised $40,000. We hope to do as well this year, if not better.”

Last year, Meade was dunked into a dunk tank by local students instead of jumping into Lake Salubria due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the area that evening.

For updates on the campaign tally and more information go to go to http://www.tyrtlebeach.com/ or visit the Tyrtle Beach Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tyrtle-Beach-471935212855803/