BATH — The Steuben Prevention Coalition, after receiving grant funding through the Triangle Fund of Corning, hosted a Public Service Announcement (PSA) Video Contest in Steuben County aimed at promoting awareness of the Social Host Law.

Youth across Steuben County were challenged to provide a 60 second video sending a message to their peers, parents and communities that “social hosting” is not only dangerous, but illegal. The winner of the PSA Video Contest is the Avoca Central School S.A.D.D. Club featuring Destiney Scott, Hailey Derick, Shauna Pimm, Connor Learn, Faith Loucks, Jolien Gay, Whitney Jackson, Thomas Derick, Kristian Ogorzalek, Faith Goodrich and videographer Stephenie Longwell. School Resource Officer, Robin Humphrey and Guidance Counselor, Heidi Burns also participated in the winning entry. First Runner-up was awarded to Campbell-Savona Central School.

The Avoca S.A.D.D. video will be aired at the Corning Palace Theater and the Hornell Spotlight Theater as an advertisement before movies through May and June, which is the prom and graduation season. The videos can also be viewed on the Steuben Prevention Coalition website at www.steubenpreventioncoalition.org under the PSA tab.

“In wrapping up the promotion of “Alcohol Awareness Month”, it was important to educate our communities on the Social Host Law. I am so proud to have been a part of this activity with the youth in our county and what they were able to accomplish within a very challenging 60 second time-frame. With 59.1% of our high school students in grades 8th, 10th & 12th reporting through the 2017 Prevention Needs Assessment Survey that they have consumed alcohol at a party in the past 12 months, this PSA sends a very powerful message not only to teens but to parents as well” said Colleen Banik, program coordinator for the coalition.