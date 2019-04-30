May 21 school ballot includes key propositions and budget proposal

HORNELL — While most of the public’s attention in the Hornell City School District is naturally focused on the $38,669,111 budget proposal for 2019-20, voters on May 21 will also be asked to consider Propositions 2, 3 and 4, all of which would have a significant impact on transportation and capital improvement reserves in the school system for several years going forward.

Proposition #2 — School Bus Leasing

The proposition, if approved by voters, authorizes the Hornell School Board to expend a maximum of $300,000 over a term not to exceed five years to lease three 66-passenger school buses.

In an email to The Spectator, Hornell School Superintendent Jeremy Palotti explained the background and advantages of the city school district leasing buses rather than buying the vehicles. He noted that the district began the leasing program before he was hired at the district, but it’s a policy he has continued. Additionally, he pointed out that state transportation aid is equivalent, whether the district leases or buys buses.

As for the rationale for leasing, Palotti wrote: “Leasing vs. buying is an individual decision each district needs to make and what is prudent and makes sense for one district may not be for another. We are a little different from our neighboring districts. We have a relatively small fleet of buses due to being a city school district with a greater population density within our walking zones. Additionally, due to our small footprint geographically speaking, we don't put as many miles on our buses as others may. For us, it just made sense — we were able to put ourselves on a replacement cycle that has us creating a five year replacement plan in just a few years.”

Leasing has allowed the district to have a “balanced acquisition process,” Palotti said, acquiring three buses annually. That leaves Hornell, by next year, with all of its buses being five years old or less.

“This means they are all under warranty creating the safest fleet possible,” Palotti said. “This is far different from where we were a few years ago.”

Proposition #3 — Expenditure from School Bus Reserve Fund

This measure would authorize the Hornell School Board to expend up to $50,000 between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 from the 2012 School Bus Reserve Fund for the acquisition of school buses, and/or other student transportation vehicles, as the fund allows.

Proposition #4 — Establishment of Capital Reserve Fund

If voters agree to the proposition, the school district will be able to establish the 2019 Capital Improvements Reserve Fund, a 10-year reserve that can grow no greater than $10 million plus interest. The Capital Reserve Fund may be used for “construction, reconstruction, addition to, renovation, alteration and improvement of the district’s buildings, facilities, grounds and real property including original furnishings, equipment, machinery,” according to the text of the proposition.

The Capital Reserve Fund may receive allocations from unappropriated fund balance, state aid reimbursements to the district and from sources approved by the school board or voters.

How the Capital Reserve Fund is utilized may depend, in part, on the results of a study looking at the long-range physical makeup of the district. Later this spring, LaBella Associates is expected to release a final report generated from a School Facility Study, which has been called “a deep dive” into Hornell’s school district, including its physical assets, enrollment expectations and educational requirements. The study has focused on how the district’s buildings are currently used in an effort to identify what needs might arise in the future and how best to address them.

Meanwhile, the school district is expected to announce later this week the names of candidates running for a five-year term on the school board. Petition signatures for candidates to get their names on the May 21 ballot are due to the district clerk by 5 p.m., Wednesday. The seat currently held by Judy Rose is up for election. Rose is not running for reelection.

The public information meeting on the budget will take place at 6 p.m., May 7, in the Hornell High School Library. The meeting will include a presentation on the details of the proposed 2019-20 budget, and an opportunity to meet the school board candidates, along with a question and answer session.