The 13th annual Meta and John Spiegler Holocaust Remembrance Lecture is Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 7 PM in the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium.

Admission is free.

Tonight’s event is entitled, “Memories of a Young Child Survivor,” with speaker Maya Brown, now a resident of Rochester.

Brown was born in 1940 during the war in Vitebsk, Russia, where her parents had fled from the Warsaw Ghetto. When the Nazis invaded Vitebsk in 1941 and began to round up Jewish people, Maya and her family boarded the last cattle train headed east, not knowing where they would end up.

They traveled more than 2,400 miles and disembarked in Uzbekistan, where they shared a one bedroom apartment with other Uzbekis. Food was scarce, and Maya was often sent to stay at an orphanage where food was available. She never knew how long she would be there.

When the war ended, Maya and her parents traveled by freight train for three months to reach Warsaw. The city was in ruins. After surviving a pogrom where 40 Jewish Holocaust survivors were killed, her family fled again from anti-Semitism. They were housed in a Displaced Persons camp near Berlin, where they remained for three years.

Finally, they were granted visas to Canada and lived in Toronto for five years before moving to New York.