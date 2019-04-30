CORNING - Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at about 1:08 p.m. Monday at 21 East Market Street.

Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies said firefighters arrived at the scene at about 1:11 p.m. and quickly worked to put out a small fire between the first and second floors at the rear of the three-story building.

“Damage to the building was minimal and there were no injuries,” Davies said. “The fire was put under control at about 2:04 p.m.”

Davies said the cause of the fire, which occurred in a coal shoot that went from the alley behind the building on the first floor to the basement, is currently under investigation by the City of Corning Fire Investigation Team.

The East Market Street building, Market Street Lofts is assessed at $787,234. The building houses apartments on the upper floors and several radio station on the first floor including WENY TV.

Davies said the South Corning, Gang Mills and North Corning fire departments assisted the response.