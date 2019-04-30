BATH – Tuesday and Mike Mishook revealed their true identities as Avengers to brave fierce winds and wicked waves at Tyrtle Beach on Lake Salubria.

The first husband-and-wife team in the 28-year-history of Tyrtle Beach raised more than $35,000 Friday evening for youth activities in the region, adding to the $700,000 raised since the event began.

The final tally will be announced on event sponsor WVIN-FM within the next few weeks. For more information on the campaign or to contribute go tohttp://www.tyrtlebeach.com