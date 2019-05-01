FILLMORE — May events are on tap this month at the Fillmore Wide Awake Club Library.

SEWING WORKSHOP on Saturday, May 4 from 9:30-noon. This month they’ll be making gardening aprons. Bring a half yard each of two fabrics that you like together, your own sewing machine and supplies. If you don’t have a machine a couple are available upon request. Children with a parent are welcome to attend.

ATTENTION POETS! Join on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. to share an original poem or to recite a favorite poem by a famous author. Not a poet but enjoy poetry? Come just to listen! Light refreshments will be served.

Two MOTHER’S DAY TEA’S will be on Saturday, May 11. The morning tea is at 10:30 and is for those with children under 12. The afternoon tea at 1:30 is for adults and kids 12 and up. Fancy tea sandwiches and other delicious treats will be served. Space is limited so you must sign up at the library.

ADULT COLORING meets on Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m.. Supplies provided, or bring your own if you prefer.

COOKBOOK CLUB meets on Thursday, May 16 at 6:30. Chose a recipe out of the FRIENDS OF SONNENBERG COOKBOOK (copies at the library) and bring your dish to our gathering. Besides enjoying some delicious food this is a fun and welcoming group.

The NIAGARA AQUARIUM will be in town on Saturday, May 18. At 10:30 Miss Bonnie will be reading stories about marine life and then join in the Community Room for the presentation by the Aquarium at 11. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. This is part of our BRING THE WORLD TO THE LIBRARY monthly program.

The library now has TWO BOOK CLUBS - and afternoon and an evening one. The afternoon book club meets at 1:30 on May 20 and the evening group meets at 7 p.m. the same day. Ask at the library about our May book selections.

The ALLEGANY CREATIVE WRITERS GROUP continues to meet weekly in our Community Room. Writers supporting writers! This month they meet from 1-3 p.m. on May 2, 9, 16, 21 and 30.

Is debt crushing you? Experience the freedom of being debt free. WAR ON DEBT CLASSES will be offered on Thursday, May 9, 23 and 30 at 7 p.m. Learn simple skills: how to pay off debt without making any more money than you do now and step by step instructions to bring your credit card accounts down to zero. This is a proven debt annihilation formula that has helped thousands of people pay off millions of dollars in debt. There is a fee of $10 to cover the cost of the workbook. Class space is limited so call the library to sign up.

Are you coming to the FILLMORE FUN FEST?! The BOOK SALE & YARD SALE will take place Memorial Weekend again this year. Sales will be on May 24-25 from 9-3, and then on the 27th the book sale (only) takes place from 11-3 and will continue until June 7 during open hours. Buy a library bag for $5 and fill it with books for free. Or bring your library bag you bought another year and fill it for only $4. Proceeds benefit the library.