CORNING - Jacob Freeland hit a walkoff single to propel Corning to a 7-6 victory over Union-Endicott Thursday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball contest.

"Jacob has been pretty consistent for us at the plate this season, so it was nice to see him get the game-winning hit," Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. "He is a great kid who works hard every single day."

Corning jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, but the Tigers responded with five runs in the third.

"We made some mistakes in the third inning, which is uncharacteristic of us," said Kizis. "I am proud of these kids for fighting back."

Adam Zingler amd Landen Burch each had two hits for the Hawks and added RBI. Tanner Kizis added an RBI single and Noah Walker contributed an RBI.

Corning improves to 5-6 with the win and will

Softball

Union-Endicott 5, Corning 3

CORNING - Union-Endicott rallied past Corning 5-3 Thursday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball matchup.

Amanda Kiser earned the win in the circle for the Tigers, tossing a complete game and striking out six.

Union-Endicott scored four runs in the sixth inning to secure the win.

Ataliyah Rijo had three hits and an RBI to lead Corning and Emily VanDelinder and Jenna Case added the other 2 RBI.

Taylor Mischler had two hits for U-E.

STAC

lacrosse

Horseheads 15, Ithaca 10

HORSEHEADS - Horseheads got past Ithaca 15-10 Thursday in a Southern Tier Athletic conference tennis matchup.

"It’s a big win for our program," Horseheads head coach Jason Neubauer said. "Ithaca beat us last year. For our JV and Varsity teams to get wins today, it’s big for the program."

Parker Winkky-Wade and Gavin Elston had six goals and two assists for the Blue Raiders. Patrick Carpenter, Maurice Rankins and Nathan Ham posted single goals.

Lucas Lawas stopped 10 shots in goal.

Nick Cartmill led Ithaca with five goals.

Horseheads improves to 10-3 with the win and will travel to Union-Endicott Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

STAC

Corning 5, Binghamton 2

BINGHAMTON - Corning got past Binghamton 5-2 Thursday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference tennis matchup.

The Hawks got singles victories from Sasha Logunov (6-3, 6-4) and Nikhil Lahiri (6-1, 6-1).

Corning swept doubles play with Quinn Campbell & Mark Parsamian (6-3, 6-0), Ethan Kang & Greg Kobyakov (6-2, 6-0) and Alek Barter & Albert Song (6-0, 6-0) won doubles matches.

Binghamton-Seton’s Brian Doyle (6-2, 2-6, 10-7) and Vincent Sullivan (6-2, 6-3) earned singles wins.

Outdoor track and field

ELMIRA – The Notre Dame Track Team had split results last night in a double dual home meet against Wellsville and Watkins Glen on Notre Dame’s Molly Huddle Track. The girls team beat Watkins Glen 108- 13 and also beat Wellsville 72-59. Wellsville beat Watkins Glen girls 104-25. On the guys side Notre Dame fell to both Watkins Glen 91-26 and Wellsville 117-14. Wellsville beat Watkins Glen 82-49.

The Notre Dame boys team was paced by Scott Herlan’s 1600 and high jump performances. Watkins Glen’s Jordan Avery (100 & 200) and Cassen Weeden (400 & discus), Whitesville’s Matt Garris (1600 & 3200), and Wellsville’s Tim Wolfe (110H & 4x400) were double winners.

The Notre Dame girls team was led by triple winning performance of 6-year team veteran Kristen Oplinger’s last home meet. Oplinger was a part of the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays as well as winning the 400. Alyssa Walker joined her on the two relays and also won the 1500. Piper Young was also a part of the 4x800 squad and won the high jump and 800 also. Alex Cowley was the last member of the 4x800 and she also won the 3000. Maura Devlin and Riley Soehnlein were a part of the winning 4x400. Soehnlein edged Devlin in a tie breaker to also win the triple jump. Emma Kinnicutt (440H & shot put) and Brooklyn Stisser (200 & 400) were double winners for Wellsville.

"The kids came fired up and wanted to send out seniors out on a high note. It was great to see Kirsten have the night she did since she has been our heart and soul for many years. Alyssa, Piper, Alex, and Scott all had strong nights with good performances," head coach Chris Wise said. "Overall this sets our young team up well for Friday night’s invitational at Odessa-Montour."

Notre Dame will be in action again next Friday at Odessa-Montour’s Legends of the Night Invitational.