BATH - A $320,000 New York Main Street Grant has been paying dividends in Bath.

Upgrades recently made to buildings housing a handful of village businesses are making a positive impact on the downtown business district.

Work has recently been finished or is nearing completion at four downtown businesses sites, Longwell Lumber & Building Co. Inc., Betty Kay Bake Shop, Catholic Charities of Steuben and 31 Liberty St., which formerly housed Pizza Deelite.

“I think it’s just encouraging to see people investing money at local businesses,” said Walt Longwell, president of Longwell Lumber. “We upgraded the front section of our building. The store was built in 1965. It was all just aluminum plate glass. We tore everything out and put in new windows and doors. The changes have been wonderful. Its had a very positive effect on the business.”

Emy Lou Snyder, owner of Betty Kay Bake Shop, which has been a bakery since 1872 on Liberty Street, agrees.

“Upgrades made here include new front windows and doors, which have made a remarkable difference heat-wise, and it has only been done since late November.,” Snyder said.

Synder and Longwell both feel the improvements at the four downtown buildings have improved the downtown area as a whole.

“I can already see a little bit of a pickup,” Snyder said. “Hopefully other people will apply (for the funding). It’s a great opportunity. We could have never done this work without the state grant. We are getting 70 percent of the cost back. That will really help us because we’ve already spent about $60,000.”

Bath Village Mayor Bill von Hagn said he has worked diligently for years to try to improve the downtown area and projects like the Main Street Grant help make meeting that goal possible.

“I can’t wave a magic wand and create business, but I can at least make the downtown a more appealing place,” von Hagn said. “That should be very evident with the Pulteney Park revitalization, upgrades to the parking lot and other upgrades to the downtown area.”

Von Hagn said projects like the Main Street Grant have made a positive impact on the downtown Bath area.

“We have finally rounded a corner and the benefit of the Main Street grants certainly help to do that,” von Hagn said. “It feels like we are firing on almost on all cylinders, but we have more work to do.”

Von Hagn said the village will look at the possibility of receiving an additional Main Street Grant later this year.

“I’m very happy and I want to keep it moving forward,” von Hagn said. “Hopefully the community is seeing the progress.”