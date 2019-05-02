WELLSVILLE — The 6th Annual GLOW 5K Run & Walk will be on Friday at the Wellsville Municipal Airport, 2600 Tarantine Drive, Wellsville.

“Our wellness program is always looking for ways to motivate and increase physical activity so we thought why not a new location for the GLOW Run & Walk,” said event chair Carrie Walker. "The airport offers a paved route making it easier for participants and being a family event we wanted the route to be accessible for strollers. Registration and awards will take place in the hanger where planes will be on display and DJ’d music will be provided to get participants energized for the Run & Walk."

Register through Runsignup using the following link https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Wellsville/GLOW5KRunWalk or paper registrations can be found at the hospital switchboard or online at www.jmhny.org

Registration categories and fees remain the same as last year: Under 6, free (no shirt); age 6 to 13 years, $15; and age 14 and over, $25. Prizes given to the most festively dressed individual or group. Computer Chip Timing Provided by Happily Running, Inc.

All proceeds from the race will benefit community wellness. For more information, email theglowrun@jmhny.org. Find registration forms and more information on the hospital website: www.jmhny.org